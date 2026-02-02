Nationwide strike on February 12 against new labor codes

Workers' demands include restoration of Old Pension Scheme

This strike isn't just about pay—employees want a 20% interim relief starting January 2026, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, equal pay for contract workers, and better job security.

They're also pushing back against longer work hours and job outsourcing.

With major unions and farmer groups joining in, this could be one of the biggest worker actions in recent years—highlighting real concerns about fair wages and workplace rights that affect millions across India.