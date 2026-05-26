'Nautapa': India experiences hottest pre-monsoon days; temperatures could reach 48°C

India is currently experiencing its hottest pre-monsoon season with the arrival of Nautapa, a nine-day period that began on May 25 and will end on June 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of "heatwave to severe heatwave conditions" in northwest and central India for the next four to five days. This year, temperatures could reach between 40°C and 48°C during Nautapa.

Cultural significance What is Nautapa? Nautapa, derived from Hindi words nau (nine) and tapa (heat), is a period in the Hindu calendar when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra. It is considered the peak of summer in northern and western India. This year, cities like Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Brahmapuri in Maharashtra have recorded temperatures as high as 47.6°C.

Daily disruptions Extreme heat disrupts daily life in India The extreme heat has disrupted daily life across India. In Lucknow, green shade cloths have been installed at traffic signals to protect commuters from the sun. In Gonda district, electricity workers are spraying water on transformers to prevent them from overheating, and also deploying large pedestal fans. Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh are also on alert due to the extreme weather conditions.

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Environmental concerns Heatwaves becoming longer, stronger, more frequent The current heatwave is not just a seasonal phenomenon but also a result of climate change. The IMD has warned that heatwaves are becoming "longer, stronger, and more frequent." Scientists are also concerned about the possible return of El Niño, which could further intensify these conditions. The United Nations's weather agency has predicted El Niño conditions could develop between May and July this year.

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Health risks At least 16 people have died from suspected heatstroke In Telangana, at least 16 people have died from suspected heatstroke this summer, officials stated, leading to the announcement of a solatium. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and organ failure. The IMD has advised citizens to stay hydrated and keep cool during these conditions.