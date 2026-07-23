Navapur railway station straddles Gujarat and Maharashtra with painted border
India
Navapur Railway Station is literally split between two states, one-half in Gujarat, the other in Maharashtra.
There's a white line down the platform marking the border, and even the benches get state pride: green for Maharashtra, orange for Gujarat.
It's a quirky spot where you can stand in both states at once.
Navapur split between offices and ticketing
The split goes beyond just paint: the station master's office and snack stalls are all on Maharashtra's side, while ticket booking happens in Gujarat.
Built during British rule and kept divided after 1960 when the states were formed, Navapur is a living reminder of India's history.
Announcements are made in Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Marathi so everyone feels at home.