Navi Mumbai airport hits 1 lakh passengers in just 19 days

NMIA didn't just move a lot of people—it handled over 700 flights and sorted nearly 80,000 bags in those first weeks. Delhi, Goa and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors, and airlines operating early services included IndiGo , Air India Express , Akasa Air and Star Air.

Why this matters for Mumbai flyers

With space for up to 20 million passengers a year, NMIA is set to take some serious pressure off Mumbai's main airport (which saw a whopping 55.5 million travelers last year).

The fast start at NMIA shows how much demand there is for more flight options—and why this new airport could be a game-changer for anyone flying in or out of Mumbai.