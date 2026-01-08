Navi Mumbai airport: Passengers stuck in '0 network' zone

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) just opened on December 25, 2025, but travelers are already frustrated by almost no mobile signal and major hassles booking cabs after landing. The airport serves several cities and is set to launch international flights in March 2026.

Network blackout leads to travel headaches Arriving passengers say they're facing long waits for bags, constant cab cancelations, and drivers who turn down short trips for higher fares.

With barely any mobile connectivity, even basic tasks like hailing a ride become a struggle.

Telecoms vs airport: Who's at fault? Major telecom operators claim NMIA is blocking them from setting up proper 4G/5G networks unless they pay steep fees—₹92 lakh per month per company.

The airport denies this, saying its charges are fair and it's offering free high-speed wifi while testing better coverage with BSNL.