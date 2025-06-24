New Navi airport passengers to pay around ₹1,225 as UDF  

Arriving domestic passengers will be charged ₹270, while international arrivals will pay ₹525. These rates are exclusive of taxes and will be applicable till March 31, 2026, or until final tariff determination, whichever is earlier. The approved UDF rates are lower than those proposed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL), which had sought ₹840 for domestic departures and ₹1,500 for international departures.

Capacity details

NMIAL estimates annual passenger traffic of 11.98 million by FY26

The Navi Mumbai airport, being built by the Adani Group, is likely to start operations later this year. In its first phase, it will have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. This will increase to 50 million in the third phase and reach 90 million by FY30. The airport operator has estimated an annual passenger traffic of 11.98 million by FY26.