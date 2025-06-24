New Navi airport passengers to pay around ₹1,225 as UDF
What's the story
Passengers at the soon-to-be operational Navi Mumbai International Airport will be charged a User Development Fee (UDF) of up to ₹1,225. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved these charges on an ad-hoc basis for the financial year 2025-26. Departing domestic flyers will pay ₹620, and international flyers will pay ₹1,225 as UDF.
Fee breakdown
Arriving passengers will be charged ₹270-525
Arriving domestic passengers will be charged ₹270, while international arrivals will pay ₹525. These rates are exclusive of taxes and will be applicable till March 31, 2026, or until final tariff determination, whichever is earlier. The approved UDF rates are lower than those proposed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL), which had sought ₹840 for domestic departures and ₹1,500 for international departures.
Capacity details
NMIAL estimates annual passenger traffic of 11.98 million by FY26
The Navi Mumbai airport, being built by the Adani Group, is likely to start operations later this year. In its first phase, it will have the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. This will increase to 50 million in the third phase and reach 90 million by FY30. The airport operator has estimated an annual passenger traffic of 11.98 million by FY26.