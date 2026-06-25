Navi Mumbai International Airport begins 1st international flights July 15
India
Big news for Mumbai travelers: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will start its first-ever international passenger flights on July 15.
Air India Express is leading the way with direct trips to Abu Dhabi, aiming to help ease crowding at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and make flying in the region a bit smoother.
Air India Express expands NMIA schedule
Air India Express will run two weekly flights to Abu Dhabi on Wednesdays and Fridays, with a Sunday flight joining later in July.
Plus, they're adding 30 weekly flights from NMIA, including domestic services to Delhi and Bengaluru.
This launch is a big step for NMIA, especially since travel between Mumbai and UAE is super popular among Indian flyers.