Navi Mumbai NMIA receives 1st international freighter from Hong Kong
India
Big news for Navi Mumbai: its new airport (NMIA) has received its first arrival of an international freighter from Hong Kong.
An Airbus A330-200F from Hong Kong Air Cargo brought in 60 metric tons of goods, and this service will now run three times a week.
It's a solid step toward making the airport a bigger player for global shipments.
NMIA expects 13 new freighter services
NMIA isn't stopping there: 13 new freighter services are expected to commence operations, linking Navi Mumbai with cities like Frankfurt, Dubai, and Paris.
These moves follow recent passenger and cargo launches to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, all part of NMIA's push to become Western India's go-to logistics hub with smarter tech and stronger trade links.