Navi Mumbai woman loses over ₹1.22cr to fake godman couple
India
A 56-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai lost more than ₹1.22 crore after a fake godman and his wife convinced her that black magic was ruining her family's life.
They pressured her into paying for "rituals" to fix things and even threatened dire consequences if she refused.
The woman, whose husband is a retired police officer, went to the police on September 3.
Rahishmiya and Asma booked for fraud
The accused, Rahishmiya and his wife Asma from Uttar Pradesh, were introduced by a baba in Jalna who allegedly connected her with the accused.
Payments included money from property sales, with even her daughter transferring funds between 2020 and 2021.
Police have booked the couple under fraud and black magic laws, and are planning arrests soon.