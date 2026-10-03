Navleen arrested in Kirti Nagar after car hits elderly couple
India
In Delhi's Kirti Nagar, a 49-year-old woman named Navleen was arrested after her car hit a 79-year-old couple near their home after returning from a religious place.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage shows the speeding Hyundai Creta knocking them down from behind.
Dayanand and Kusum now safe
The couple, Dayanand and Kusum, were thrown onto the road; Dayanand got a head injury while Kusum had minor wounds. Thankfully, both are now out of danger.
Navleen left the scene but was later caught by police, who have also seized her car as they review CCTV footage and investigate what led to the crash.