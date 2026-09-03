Navneet Kaur allegedly killed by father Hardyal Singh in Amritsar
India
A 19-year-old woman, Navneet Kaur, was allegedly killed by her father, Hardyal Singh, in Amritsar after he suspected she was in a relationship.
Singh buried her body behind their house.
The truth came out when Navneet's mother, Sarabjit Kaur, returned home and found her missing. She then contacted police.
Police find grave, Hardyal Singh missing
Sarabjit had left home earlier due to family disputes, but got worried when Navneet called about her father digging a pit, and then the call abruptly ended.
Police later found the fresh grave in the backyard and are now searching for Singh, who has fled.
The family had been under stress since another daughter married against their wishes eight months ago.