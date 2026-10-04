Navtej Singh, former Manewal sarpanch, shot dead in Ludhiana
India
Navtej Singh, 60, former sarpanch of Manewal village, was shot and killed on Sunday evening while driving home in Ludhiana.
Two people on a motorcycle fired about 10 rounds at his car before speeding off. Sadly, Singh did not survive his injuries.
Police investigate motives amid Punjab attacks
Police are investigating the attack and looking into possible motives.
This is not an isolated case: recent attacks on political figures across Punjab have raised alarms about growing gang rivalries and the safety of local leaders.