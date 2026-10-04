Navtej Singh shot 13 times in Ludhiana, dash cam footage
India
Navtej Singh, a 60-year-old leader from the Shiromani Akali Dal, was shot dead in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Singh was blocked on his way home and shot 13 times, with the whole thing caught on his car's dash cam, his family alleging it was a family land dispute turned deadly.
Alamjit accuses uncle, police probe
Singh's son, Alamjit, has accused his own uncle and seven others of being behind the murder, saying ongoing court fights over land had led to threats against their family.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.