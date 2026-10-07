13 Navy men under scanner after 'Pakistan-linked spy racket' busted
What's the story
A suspected espionage network linked to Pakistan has triggered a major counter-intelligence operation across India after the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell claimed to have busted a multi-state espionage conspiracy that had been underway for months. The operation, named "Operation Firewall-2026," is being carried out by the state counter-intelligence wing and involves 18 people, including 13 suspected Navy personnel. The operation is focused on suspected links between the individuals and Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs), particularly through encrypted communication channels.
Multi-state operation
Operation launched in 10 states and union territories
The counter-intelligence operation has been launched in 10 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
Investigators are looking into the alleged targeting of sensitive information related to Indian Navy and defense establishments in Visakhapatnam.
Electronic devices were seized from several suspects during the searches as part of the investigation into possible links with Pakistan intelligence operatives.
Suspects detained
Civilian contract driver, Navy sailor among those arrested
Among those arrested is Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver for the Navy. He was arrested in Visakhapatnam for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-linked operative for monetary kickbacks.
Varaprasad has been remanded in judicial custody till October 14 and is currently lodged in Visakhapatnam district jail.
Another arrest was Pradeep Mukherjee, a 31-year-old Navy sailor who was taken into custody from Coimbatore on Saturday.
Mukherjee activated encrypted WhatsApp channels for PIOs, the police said.
Espionage probe
Investigation ongoing against remaining suspects
Mukherjee, who joined the Indian Navy in 2014, was undergoing training at INS Agrani.
The duo is suspected of leaking highly classified defense data directly to Pakistani intelligence handlers.
"All the suspects now face severe charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act for actions deemed deeply prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity," the CI Unit said.