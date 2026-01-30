Nazirabad fire: 21 dead, 28 missing; owner arrested for negligence India Jan 30, 2026

A massive fire broke out early January 26 in Nazirabad, Anandapur, gutting two warehouses—one for Pushpanjali Decorators and one leased by Wow! Momo.

The blaze started in a thermocol-filled godown and quickly spread to the neighboring unit with food supplies and packaging.

Out of 37 people working that night, only three made it out alive. By January 29, at least 21 were confirmed dead and more than 20 were reported missing.

The owner of Pushpanjali Decorators was arrested for alleged negligence.