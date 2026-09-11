NBEMS releasing NEET PG 2026 answer key for over 265,000
India
Good news for NEET PG 2026 aspirants: NBEMS is about to release the answer key, helping over 265,000 students who took the main exam on August 30 or the re-exam on September 5 after technical and power-related disruptions at two exam centers in Jaipur.
This update means you can finally check how you did before results drop.
NBEMS shares responses and provisional key
For the first time, NBEMS will share not just the answer key but also your recorded responses and the provisional answer key, following Supreme Court directions.
You'll be able to log in at natboard.edu.in with your email and password to access everything.
With four marks for each correct answer and minus one for wrong ones, you can estimate your score ahead of official results on September 30.