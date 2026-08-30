NBEMS schedules September 5 retest after Jaipur NEET-PG outage
India
About 300 NEET-PG candidates in Jaipur had their exam postponed after a power outage at their test center.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) sources said these students will now take the test on September 5 and will get updates directly from the board.
Over 273,000 across India took NEET-PG
While Jaipur faced a hiccup, over 273,000 medical graduates across India completed their NEET-PG exam as planned on August 30.
The test ran in one morning shift and is a big step for those aiming for postgraduate medical seats.
Alleged paper leak prompted NEET-UG re-exam
This year's NEET-PG comes months after the NEET-UG re-exam saga, where allegations of a paper leak led to the re-examination conducted on June 21.
So, it's been quite an eventful season for medical aspirants!