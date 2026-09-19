NBEMS to publish NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key soon
India
If you took NEET PG 2026 on August 30, keep an eye on natboard.edu.in: The NBEMS is about to drop the provisional answer key and your response sheet.
The exact release date isn't out yet, but it's expected any time now.
NEET PG scoring and tie rules
This year saw over 265,000 candidates aiming for M.D. M.S. or diploma seats across India.
The test had 180 questions: four marks for right answers, minus one for wrong ones.
Results should be out by September 30.
If there's a tie, fewer wrong answers win out first, then MBBS scores and age come into play.