NBEMS to release NEET PG 2026 answer key to candidates
India
The NBEMS is about to drop the NEET PG 2026 answer key, giving candidates a chance to check their answers and get an idea of their scores for M.D. and M.S. courses.
The main exam was held on August 30, with a re-exam on September 5 after a power outage in Jaipur.
More than 265,000 students took part this year.
Download NEET PG key at natboard.edu.in
You can grab the answer key and your response sheet by logging in at natboard.edu.in. This lets you tally up your marks (remember: +4 for correct answers, -1 for wrong ones).
The move follows a Supreme Court push for more transparency: official results are expected on September 30, aiming to keep things fair for everyone competing for postgraduate medical seats.