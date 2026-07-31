NCB cracks LSD courier ring across India, 4 arrested

NCB just cracked a big LSD distribution ring that was moving drugs across India using courier services.

The investigation started in Chennai with an LSD seizure, and quickly uncovered shipments from Pune heading to destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.

Over a week, coordinated raids in Chennai, Kanniyakumari, and Pune led to four arrests and several parcels of LSD being seized, including one on its way to Kodaikanal.