NCB cracks LSD courier ring across India, 4 arrested
NCB just cracked a big LSD distribution ring that was moving drugs across India using courier services.
The investigation started in Chennai with an LSD seizure, and quickly uncovered shipments from Pune heading to destinations like Mumbai, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.
Over a week, coordinated raids in Chennai, Kanniyakumari, and Pune led to four arrests and several parcels of LSD being seized, including one on its way to Kodaikanal.
Officials found 2,796 LSD blots
Officials found 2,796 LSD blots, a substance suspected to be hydroponic ganja, nitrazepam tablets, and cash suspected to be drug money.
The group used the dark web for sales (payments were made in Monero cryptocurrency to keep things hidden).
NCB is now tracking down the vendor behind at least 14 shipments since April 2026 and probing connections to other traffickers.