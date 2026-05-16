NCB seizes 'Jihadi drug' worth ₹182cr, makes 1st-ever bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made its first-ever seizure of Captagon tablets, worth ₹182 crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday. The operation, named "Operation Ragepill," led to the arrest of a foreign national and the interception of a consignment allegedly bound for West Asia. The drugs were seized from Mundra Port and Delhi's Neb Sarai.

Drug profile Captagon's links to terrorism Captagon, a highly addictive synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant, is often referred to as the "poor man's cocaine." It has been dubbed the "Jihadi drug" because terrorist organizations like ISIS have allegedly used it to give fighters more energy, stamina, and less fear during combat. The Syrian national arrested in this operation was reportedly working from Delhi and sending drugs to West Asia.

Government stance 'Every gram of drugs entering India will be clamped down' Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize the Modi government's commitment to a "Drug-Free India." He wrote, "Glad to share that through 'Operation RAGEPILL,' our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called 'Jihadi Drug.'..worth ₹182 crore." The Home Minister reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy against drugs, adding that every gram of drugs entering or leaving India will be clamped down on.

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Twitter Post Amit Shah's post on 'Operation Ragepill' Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’.



Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore.



The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 16, 2026

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Security measures Government's efforts to curb drug smuggling India has seen several large drug busts at its ports in recent years. Between 2020 and 2024, drugs worth ₹11,311 crore were seized from seaports across 19 major drug busts. To bolster port security and curb smuggling activities, the government is setting up a new federal agency, the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS). The BoPS will ensure ports are adequately protected with security standards comparable to those at airports.