NCDC issues flu precautions, Dr. Aravind Badiger advises no antibiotics
With H1N1 and flu making the rounds, if you're feeling feverish, coughing, or achy, it's smart to take care.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shared some practical tips, and Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. reminds us not to panic or rush for antibiotics.
They don't help with viral infections like the flu.
If sick stay home and mask
Don't assume every fever is H1N1. Lots of bugs have similar symptoms.
Stay home if you're sick, wear a mask around others, cover your coughs, and wash your hands often.
Rest and drink plenty of fluids; antivirals like oseltamivir work best within 48 hours for high-risk people (like pregnant women or those with chronic conditions).
If you get persistent fever accompanied by worsening breathing symptoms, chest pain, or feel unusually weak, get medical help right away.