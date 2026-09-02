NCDC issues flu precautions, Dr. Aravind Badiger advises no antibiotics

With H1N1 and flu making the rounds, if you're feeling feverish, coughing, or achy, it's smart to take care.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shared some practical tips, and Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. reminds us not to panic or rush for antibiotics.

They don't help with viral infections like the flu.