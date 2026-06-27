NCERT confirms preamble remains in Class 9 Social Science textbooks
India
NCERT has cleared the air about recent rumors: no, the Preamble hasn't been dropped from the Class nine Social Science textbook.
They called these reports "misleading" and assured everyone that the Preamble is included in all new textbooks.
The recent curriculum changes were just about shifting topics between grades, not cutting out key content.
NCERT outlines gradewise constitutional curriculum changes
Key constitutional values like secularism, justice, liberty, and socialism are now introduced step-by-step from Grades six to eight, with a full focus on the Preamble in Class 10.
Plus, the updated Class nine book now covers the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi.
If you heard talk about "secular" being removed, NCERT says those ideas are still woven throughout your lessons.