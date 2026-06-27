NCERT confirms preamble remains in Class 9 Social Science textbooks

NCERT outlines gradewise constitutional curriculum changes

Key constitutional values like secularism, justice, liberty, and socialism are now introduced step-by-step from Grades six to eight, with a full focus on the Preamble in Class 10.

Plus, the updated Class nine book now covers the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi.

If you heard talk about "secular" being removed, NCERT says those ideas are still woven throughout your lessons.