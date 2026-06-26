NCERT drops Preamble, Secularism from Class 9 book
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a new Class 9 Social Science textbook. The updated curriculum introduces a discussion on the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, but omits the Preamble and references to "secular" and "secularism." The changes have sparked a political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party.
Curriculum changes
New textbook discusses Constitution, democratic institutions
The new textbook, released under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, discusses the Constitution through its making, democratic institutions, and fundamental rights. However, it doesn't reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology. The Emergency is introduced for the first time in this revised curriculum as a period when democratic institutions were strained, and citizens' freedoms curtailed.
Political reactions
Emergency 'dark deeds': Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the inclusion of the Emergency topic, saying future generations should know about it. He called it a period of "dark deeds." On the other hand, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the move as an attempt by the BJP to present history in their own way. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended Indira Gandhi's actions during this time as constitutional provisions against anarchy.
Textbook overview
'Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1'
The new textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1, integrates history, geography, political science, and economics. It includes two chapters from each discipline and will be used from the 2026-27 academic year. A section titled "Challenges to Democratic Practices in India" introduces the Emergency: "In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested.
Election chapter
New textbook changes how it treats the Election Commission
The new textbook also changes how it treats the Election Commission. The earlier Class 9 chapter on Electoral Politics emphasized the commission's independence and powers. In contrast, the new Elections chapter focuses on its constitutional powers and responsibilities in conducting polls. NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani wrote in the foreword that "the content has been carefully selected to engage students with questions related to society, governance, environment, culture, economy, and human relationships."