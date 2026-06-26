NCERT drops Preamble, Secularism from Class 9 book

Textbook overview

'Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1'

The new textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond-Part 1, integrates history, geography, political science, and economics. It includes two chapters from each discipline and will be used from the 2026-27 academic year. A section titled "Challenges to Democratic Practices in India" introduces the Emergency: "In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested.