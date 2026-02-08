NCERT issues new teacher training modules to help transgender students
India
NCERT has rolled out new teacher training modules to help schools better support transgender students.
This step follows a Class 12 student's petition calling for more inclusive education, and NCERT's submission was made in the context of court proceedings on the student's petition (which cites a 2014 judgment).
Modules explain the difference between sex and gender
The modules explain the difference between sex (biology) and gender (society), aiming to create a more respectful environment for all students.
From November 18-21, 2025, teachers from nine states joined a special training session and are expected to share what they learned locally.
The student's petition pointed out that not teaching about gender adds to stigma, making school life even tougher.