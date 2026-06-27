NCERT has denied reports of Preamble's removal

NCERT denies claim of Preamble removal from Class 9 textbook

By Snehil Singh 04:10 pm Jun 27, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has denied reports that the Preamble has been removed from its revised Class 9 Social Science textbook. The reports had sparked political controversy, with allegations of dropping references to "secular" and "secularism." However, NCERT sources clarified that the curriculum was redesigned under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), redistributing topics across grades instead of a single textbook, as reported by CNN-News18.