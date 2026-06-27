NCERT denies claim of Preamble removal from Class 9 textbook
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has denied reports that the Preamble has been removed from its revised Class 9 Social Science textbook. The reports had sparked political controversy, with allegations of dropping references to "secular" and "secularism." However, NCERT sources clarified that the curriculum was redesigned under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), redistributing topics across grades instead of a single textbook, as reported by CNN-News18.
Curriculum details
Constitutional values introduced in grades 6 to 8
Sources from NCERT confirmed to news agency ANI that "the Preamble continues to appear in the opening pages of all new NCERT textbooks, including all Social Science textbooks." They added that constitutional values like secularism, justice, liberty, and socialism are introduced in Grades six to eight. These topics will be dealt with in more detail in Grade 10.
Textbook changes
Revised textbook covers new topics like the 1975-77 Emergency
The revised textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, introduces new topics such as a chapter on the 1975-77 Emergency. This is the first time this topic is being covered in a Class 9 textbook. The curriculum also expands lessons on India's electoral system and democratic institutions. It warns against counterfeit textbooks, further emphasizing its comprehensive approach to education under NEP 2020's integrated learning model.
Political response
Opposition's criticism over alleged removal of 'secular' references
The opposition has criticized the government over the alleged removal of references to "secular" and "secularism." However, NCERT sources have reiterated that these concepts are still part of the curriculum, the CNN-News18 report stated The redesigned curriculum aims to provide a more holistic understanding of constitutional values, institutions, and governance in India, in line with NEP 2020, the body stated.