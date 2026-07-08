NCERT revises Class 8 history textbook on Partition, VD Savarkar
NCERT just dropped a revised Class 8 history textbook, and it's shaking things up.
The new edition gives a different spin on the Congress Party's role in Partition, highlights VD Savarkar's early push for Swaraj back in 1925, and quietly removes any mention of Adolf Hitler from Subhas Chandra Bose's story.
Textbook returns 2026-27, Supreme Court review
This updated textbook will hit classrooms in the 2026-27 school year, after the previous one was pulled following Supreme Court concerns over a chapter about the judiciary.
The rewrite of the judiciary chapter was led by former Justice Indu Malhotra's committee, which was involved in rewriting that chapter, and the overall revision aims to offer more balanced views, like showing Congress as opposing Partition and spotlighting lesser-known leaders from the freedom movement.
The Supreme Court will take another look at these changes on July 14.