NCERT revises Class 8 history textbook on Partition, VD Savarkar

Textbook returns 2026-27, Supreme Court review

This updated textbook will hit classrooms in the 2026-27 school year, after the previous one was pulled following Supreme Court concerns over a chapter about the judiciary.

The rewrite of the judiciary chapter was led by former Justice Indu Malhotra's committee, which was involved in rewriting that chapter, and the overall revision aims to offer more balanced views, like showing Congress as opposing Partition and spotlighting lesser-known leaders from the freedom movement.

The Supreme Court will take another look at these changes on July 14.