SC lifts ban on academics who wrote NCERT's judiciary chapter 

The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on three academics who wrote a controversial National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 chapter on "corruption in the judiciary." The court recalled its earlier order barring Professor Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar from academic projects at Central or State Universities and public educational institutions. The apex court clarified that the Union and states may make individual decisions on associating these scholars with academic projects.

Order details Earlier observation expunged by the court The court also expunged its earlier observation that the academics "deliberately and knowingly have misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of the Indian Judiciary to students of Class 8, who are at an impressionable age." The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, said it was satisfied with the explanation given by these academics.

Defense arguments Arguments by lawyers Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing Danino, argued that the March 11 order was passed without hearing them and requested its suspension due to potential consequences. He requested suspending the order, saying that it has "far-reaching consequences." Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Kumar, defended the chapter, saying it was a continuation of the chapters in Classes 6 and 7.

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Government stance 'There is open discussion in media about concerns affecting judiciary' Sankaranarayanan argued that when there is an open discussion in the media about concerns affecting the judiciary, it cannot be kept from students, who should get a genuine grasp of the system, "warts and all." He asked if institutions must be "white-washed" before the students. Justice Bagchi stated that the issue was that corruption was portrayed as a problem unique to the judiciary.

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NCERT Controversy started in February after news report The controversy began in February when a newspaper reported on the textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Class 8, Vol. 2), particularly the section on "corruption in the judiciary" that was published as part of a chapter on "The role of the judiciary in our society." The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter, saying the content undermined judicial dignity. Afterward, NCERT admitted to an error and decided to withdraw and rewrite the controversial portion after consultation.