LOADING...
Home / News / India News / NCERT 'trying' to retrieve sold copies of withdrawn Class-8 textbook
NCERT 'trying' to retrieve sold copies of withdrawn Class-8 textbook
The book was withdrawn after a chapter sparked controversy

NCERT 'trying' to retrieve sold copies of withdrawn Class-8 textbook

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 26, 2026
09:58 am
What's the story

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working to get back 38 copies of a withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook, ANI reported, citing sources. The books were sold out of a total print run of 2.25 lakh copies, with the rest remaining unsold in inventory. All unsold copies have been returned to the NCERT warehouse, and efforts are on to trace the sold ones too, the sources said.

Controversial content

NCERT suspended distribution of textbook over controversial chapter

The move comes after NCERT suspended the distribution of the textbook over a controversial chapter on the judiciary. The book, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II," was released as part of a new curriculum framework on February 24. The controversy was triggered by Chapter 4, "The Role of Judiciary in our Society," which discussed corruption and case backlogs in the judicial system.

Textbook review

NCERT to review chapter, issue revised version

NCERT admitted that "certain inappropriate textual material and errors of judgment" had crept into Chapter 4. The council said it has decided to withdraw the textbook and undertake a comprehensive review of the chapter. The revised version will be issued after due vetting, with fresh copies printed accordingly.

Advertisement

Legal response

Controversy reaches Supreme Court, NCERT issues apology

The controversy reached the Supreme Court, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he would take up the matter suo motu. He asserted that no one would be allowed to "defame" the institution of the judiciary, calling the move "calculated." The NCERT has since apologized for what it termed an "error of judgment," clarifying there was no intent to question or diminish any constitutional body's authority.

Advertisement