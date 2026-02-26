NCERT 'trying' to retrieve sold copies of withdrawn Class-8 textbook
What's the story
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working to get back 38 copies of a withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook, ANI reported, citing sources. The books were sold out of a total print run of 2.25 lakh copies, with the rest remaining unsold in inventory. All unsold copies have been returned to the NCERT warehouse, and efforts are on to trace the sold ones too, the sources said.
Controversial content
NCERT suspended distribution of textbook over controversial chapter
The move comes after NCERT suspended the distribution of the textbook over a controversial chapter on the judiciary. The book, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II," was released as part of a new curriculum framework on February 24. The controversy was triggered by Chapter 4, "The Role of Judiciary in our Society," which discussed corruption and case backlogs in the judicial system.
Textbook review
NCERT to review chapter, issue revised version
NCERT admitted that "certain inappropriate textual material and errors of judgment" had crept into Chapter 4. The council said it has decided to withdraw the textbook and undertake a comprehensive review of the chapter. The revised version will be issued after due vetting, with fresh copies printed accordingly.
Legal response
Controversy reaches Supreme Court, NCERT issues apology
The controversy reached the Supreme Court, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he would take up the matter suo motu. He asserted that no one would be allowed to "defame" the institution of the judiciary, calling the move "calculated." The NCERT has since apologized for what it termed an "error of judgment," clarifying there was no intent to question or diminish any constitutional body's authority.