NCERT 'trying' to retrieve sold copies of withdrawn Class-8 textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is working to get back 38 copies of a withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook, ANI reported, citing sources. The books were sold out of a total print run of 2.25 lakh copies, with the rest remaining unsold in inventory. All unsold copies have been returned to the NCERT warehouse, and efforts are on to trace the sold ones too, the sources said.

Controversial content NCERT suspended distribution of textbook over controversial chapter The move comes after NCERT suspended the distribution of the textbook over a controversial chapter on the judiciary. The book, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II," was released as part of a new curriculum framework on February 24. The controversy was triggered by Chapter 4, "The Role of Judiciary in our Society," which discussed corruption and case backlogs in the judicial system.

Textbook review NCERT to review chapter, issue revised version NCERT admitted that "certain inappropriate textual material and errors of judgment" had crept into Chapter 4. The council said it has decided to withdraw the textbook and undertake a comprehensive review of the chapter. The revised version will be issued after due vetting, with fresh copies printed accordingly.

