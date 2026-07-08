NCERT updates Class 8 'Citizenship' chapter to include financial discrimination
India
NCERT has updated its Class eight social science book to say that discrimination isn't just about caste, religion, or gender: it can also be about money.
The new definition in the Citizenship: Rights and Duties chapter now openly lists financial status as a reason people might face unfair treatment.
Change highlights discrimination against poorer students
This change puts a spotlight on how kids from less wealthy families often deal with prejudice at school and beyond, something that's sometimes overlooked.
It also comes at a time when government rules talk about discrimination based on things like caste and gender, but skip over economic background.
By adding this, NCERT hopes students will better understand how poverty can shape someone's experiences.