NCPCR probes alleged child abuse Capgemini Bengaluru day-care, 5 arrested
India
After disturbing videos of alleged child abuse at a day-care on Capgemini's Bengaluru campus went viral, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stepped in to investigate.
The public was understandably upset, prompting police to arrest five day-care staffers and shut down the facility for now.
Calls for stricter day-care rules
On Friday (early July 2026), an NCPCR team led by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah visited Bengaluru.
Police have registered cases under tough child protection laws, and the team has asked local officials for help.
This incident has sparked bigger conversations about how safe kids really are in day-care centers and calls for stricter rules to keep them protected.