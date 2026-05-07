NCRB: Bengaluru has highest suicide rate among big Indian cities
Bengaluru now has the highest suicide rate among big Indian cities, with nearly 20 suicides per lakh people between 2022 and 2024, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.
The numbers have steadily climbed each year, from over 2,313 cases in 2022 to 2,430 in 2024.
While Delhi saw more total cases, crossing 3,204 in 2024, its much larger population means its rate is lower at about 9.8 per lakh people.
Experts cite Bengaluru stressors, helplines available
Experts say Bengaluru's rapid growth comes with tough challenges, like work stress, loneliness, migration struggles, and rising living costs, which are all taking a toll on mental health.
The city now accounts for a huge share of Karnataka's overall suicides.
If you or someone you know needs help, helplines like KIRAN (1800-599-0019) and Arogya Sahayavani (104) are available to talk.