NCRB: Bengaluru has highest suicide rate among big Indian cities India May 07, 2026

Bengaluru now has the highest suicide rate among big Indian cities, with nearly 20 suicides per lakh people between 2022 and 2024, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

The numbers have steadily climbed each year, from over 2,313 cases in 2022 to 2,430 in 2024.

While Delhi saw more total cases, crossing 3,204 in 2024, its much larger population means its rate is lower at about 9.8 per lakh people.