NCRTC announces ₹20,640 cr 72.44-km corridor to Jewar airport

Jewar corridor trains up to 180km/h

Trains will zip along at up to 180km per hour, cutting travel time between Ghaziabad and Jewar airport down to just 40 to 50 minutes.

There'll be 12 stations on the route: key stops like Pari Chowk will connect with Noida's Aqua Line metro, while Ghaziabad station links up with Delhi Metro's Red Line.

Other rapid corridors are also in planning, so smooth regional travel could be here sooner than you think.