NCRTC announces ₹20,640 cr 72.44-km corridor to Jewar airport
India
Big travel upgrade coming soon: Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA City will soon be linked to the Noida International Airport in Jewar with a new 72.44-km rapid transit corridor.
Announced by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, the project just hit its Detailed Project Report stage and is pegged at ₹20,640 crore.
Jewar corridor trains up to 180km/h
Trains will zip along at up to 180km per hour, cutting travel time between Ghaziabad and Jewar airport down to just 40 to 50 minutes.
There'll be 12 stations on the route: key stops like Pari Chowk will connect with Noida's Aqua Line metro, while Ghaziabad station links up with Delhi Metro's Red Line.
Other rapid corridors are also in planning, so smooth regional travel could be here sooner than you think.