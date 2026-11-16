NCW and NCST seek weeklong report on Bhushan Bara allegations
The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) have asked Jharkhand officials to quickly report on serious allegations against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.
They want answers within a week, and the NCW is pushing for a fair investigation and protection for the minor involved.
Minor accused Bhushan Bara of rape
A minor accused Bara of rape in August, which reportedly led to pregnancy and miscarriage.
The case was officially registered last week under child-protection laws, but Bara has called the claims "false."
The NCW also wants details about how the minor traveled from Simdega to Ranchi, plus updates on two people now accused of pressuring her to give false statements, making this investigation even more complicated.