NDMC apologizes after central Delhi floods, Dwivedi cites heavy rain
India
After heavy rain flooded key parts of central Delhi on Monday, August 24, 2026, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) publicly apologized on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
Chairperson Manoj Dwivedi admitted that while water usually drains in 15 to 20 minutes, this time it took more than an hour in some areas.
He pointed to the intense downpour, more than 72mm in less than two hours, but said that's "cannot be an excuse."
Delhi LG holds emergency flood meeting
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu called the flooding a "disaster" and held an emergency meeting with city agencies.
They are speeding up pump installations and improving coordination to handle future rains better.
NDMC also promised it is working on a plan so this kind of chaos doesn't happen again.