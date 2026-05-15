NDMC halves EV parking fees across central Delhi starting Monday
India
Good news if you drive an electric vehicle (EV) in central Delhi: NDMC is slashing parking fees by half at all its lots starting Monday.
The move, announced after a meeting led by Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, is all about encouraging greener travel and cutting down on fuel use in the city.
NDMC rolls out shuttles, boosts e-mobility
NDMC is also rolling out shuttle busses for employees from May 15, connecting four residential colonies to its offices, and expanding to more routes soon.
Plus, they're stepping up e-bike stations and working on better e-rickshaw and e-auto links.
For now, NDMC has paused buying gasoline or diesel vehicles and will hold more meetings online to cut unnecessary travel.