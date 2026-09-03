NDMC suspends engineer after Lutyens's Delhi flooding exposed operator lapses
India
After heavy rain flooded parts of Lutyens's Delhi on August 26, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) suspended an executive engineer for not making sure water pumps were working at key spots like Tibetan Market and Janpath.
The issue? An earlier inspection found pump operators missing or untrained, even though they had been told to fix this.
Connaught Place and Mandir Marg waterlogged
Because of the negligence, areas like Connaught Place Outer Circle and Mandir Marg were among the stretches that got waterlogged.
NDMC chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi publicly apologized for the hassle, while Public Works Department (PWD) minister and NDMC ex-officio member Parvesh Saheb Singh called for stronger systems so this does not happen again.