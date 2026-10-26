NDRF deploys 9 teams in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
The cyclone response in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) isn't taking any chances.
Nine teams, seven in Andhra Pradesh and two in Yanam, are already on the ground, with more ready if things get worse.
NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant V.V.N. Prasanna Kumar shared that these teams are working closely with local officials to keep everyone safe.
Andhra Pradesh SDRF deploys 8 teams
To prepare for the cyclone, authorities have stepped up coastal patrols and shut down beaches to keep people out of harm's way.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also deployed eight teams across the state to assist with rescue and relief operations over the next three days.
Plus, all schools and Anganwadi centers in Eluru district and all schools and colleges in Krishna and NTR districts will be closed on October 27-28 as a precaution against heavy rain.