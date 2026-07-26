NDTV investigation finds detergent in multiple Maharashtra milk samples
India
Turns out, a lot of milk in Maharashtra isn't as pure as you'd hope.
NDTV's investigation and live tests at the state FDA lab found detergent mixed into several milk samples.
Adulterators are using water, urea, and chemicals to fake fresh milk, and detergent gives it that classic frothy look.
Health risks prompt Maharashtra FDA seizures
Drinking detergent-laced milk can lead to stomach pain, food poisoning, and long-term health issues. Kids are especially at risk.
As these findings emerged, the Maharashtra FDA cracked down hard this July, seizing around 7,500-liter in Latur and destroying approximately 37,532-liter in Solapur.
They also flagged poor hygiene at some dairies and are pushing for stricter packaging rules, though small traders say they will need time to adapt.