NDTV investigation finds detergent in multiple Maharashtra milk samples

Drinking detergent-laced milk can lead to stomach pain, food poisoning, and long-term health issues. Kids are especially at risk.

As these findings emerged, the Maharashtra FDA cracked down hard this July, seizing around 7,500-liter in Latur and destroying approximately 37,532-liter in Solapur.

They also flagged poor hygiene at some dairies and are pushing for stricter packaging rules, though small traders say they will need time to adapt.