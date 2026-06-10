Nearly 100 homes demolished in Nasirnagar slum, about 50 detained
Tensions ran high in Surat's Nasirnagar slum after nearly 100 homes were demolished under police watch, sparking protests from residents and Congress workers.
Things got heated outside the city commissioner's house, where people demanded answers, and about 50 protesters, including several Congress workers, were detained.
Resident files in Gujarat High Court
A resident has now taken the fight to Gujarat High Court, claiming the demolitions broke rules and asking for a halt.
Meanwhile, a Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) engineer linked to the drive went on leave as controversy grew.
The SMC says it only marked land for planning but didn't order demolitions, though police say they provided security at SMC's request.
Locals are still pushing for accountability from officials involved.