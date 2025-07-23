Nearly 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty: NITI Aayog

Big push for basics

Big government pushes for basics like tap water, homes, and toilets have played a major role.

Since 2019 alone, tap water has reached an extra 16 crore families (up from just a quarter of households before), plus five crore new houses and over 12 crore toilets built for those who needed them most.

As PM Modi pointed out, these changes have helped millions get better access to essentials that make daily life safer and healthier.