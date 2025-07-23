Nearly 25 crore Indians moved out of poverty: NITI Aayog
India's multidimensional poverty rate has dropped dramatically—from 29.17% in 2013-14 to just 11.28% in 2022-23, according to fresh NITI Aayog data out today.
That's nearly 25 crore people moving out of poverty, aligning with the global goal of halving poverty by 2030.
The National MPI tracks how people are doing across health, education, and living standards using 12 different indicators.
Big push for basics
Big government pushes for basics like tap water, homes, and toilets have played a major role.
Since 2019 alone, tap water has reached an extra 16 crore families (up from just a quarter of households before), plus five crore new houses and over 12 crore toilets built for those who needed them most.
As PM Modi pointed out, these changes have helped millions get better access to essentials that make daily life safer and healthier.