Nearly half of Kerala rainfall stations hit warning levels
Kerala could be heading for a drought, as nearly half of its rainfall stations have hit warning levels due to major monsoon shortfalls this year.
With water scarcity likely before summer, the state might see hotter and drier days much earlier than usual.
KSDMA rolls out emergency water measures
To tackle the situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is rolling out emergency plans, speeding up repairs on water barriers, and prepping farmers with backup strategies.
District officials are also reviving old quarry ponds to boost local water supplies.
Plus, more high-tech monitoring is on the way to help manage resources smartly if things get worse.