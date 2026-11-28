Neelu Kumari found dead in Bihar's Munger, husband suspects affair
A 30-year-old woman named Neelu Kumari was found dead with her throat slit in a paddy field in Bihar's Munger district.
Her husband, Uday Kumar, believes her death may be connected to an ongoing affair she allegedly had with a man named Anakesh Kumar.
Family tensions had been high for months, and Neelu's sister-in-law shared that she had recently advised Neelu to avoid Anakesh.
Police collect evidence, probe sister-in-law warning
Police and an FSL team have collected evidence from the scene and sent Neelu's body for an autopsy.
Investigators are looking closely at the family's statements, especially the warning from her sister-in-law, and say they are committed to finding out what really happened and bringing those responsible to justice.