A 30-year-old woman named Neelu Kumari was found dead with her throat slit in a paddy field in Bihar's Munger district.

Her husband, Uday Kumar, believes her death may be connected to an ongoing affair she allegedly had with a man named Anakesh Kumar.

Family tensions had been high for months, and Neelu's sister-in-law shared that she had recently advised Neelu to avoid Anakesh.