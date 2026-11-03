NEET to move from percentile to rank-based: Centre tells SC
What's the story
The Union government told the Supreme Court that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted in-principle approval to change the qualifying system for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG). The 12-member expert committee constituted to review the NEET-PG admission system proposed replacing the current percentile-based qualifying system with rank-based merit system. In a report filed before the SC, the committee said this proposal has been given in-principle approval by the NMC for both NEET-PG and NEET Super Specialty (NEET-SS).
Seat management
Committee recommends reducing fees for non-clinical courses
To tackle the issue of vacant postgraduate medical seats, the committee also made several recommendations.
These include reducing fees for non-clinical courses and exempting candidates from service bonds for pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects.
The committee also suggested conducting additional counseling rounds to prevent seat wastage but warned that this may prolong the counseling process.
Counseling delays
MCC introduces 'Freeze' and 'Float' categories
The committee's report also addressed the issue of delays in medical counseling, which have often delayed academic sessions.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) informed the expert panel that several changes had been introduced in the 2026-27 counseling process to reduce delays and inconvenience to candidates.
Candidates are now categorized into 'Freeze' and 'Float' categories based on their preference for retaining or upgrading seats.
System integration
NMC integrated into MCC counseling portal
The NMC has been integrated into the MCC counseling portal to directly verify seat matrices of medical colleges.
The committee said this new arrangement has eliminated duplication of seats in the matrix and streamlined the counseling schedule.
For future cycles, the committee proposed that verified seat details should be submitted well before counseling starts and a fixed schedule should be prepared for every academic year.
Stipend disparities
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on petition
The committee also suggested state governments look into stipend disparities between clinical and non-clinical branches.
It recommended providing incentives to doctors for rural service and reviewing current service bond policies.
When the report was presented before the Supreme Court, advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, appearing for one of the petitioners, questioned if changing from percentile to rank-based systems would make a difference.
The court, however, has given petitioners time to respond.