NEET aspirant, 19, dies by suicide over low marks
What's the story
A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Ankita Sangle, died by suicide in Jalalpur village, Maharashtra. Reportedly upset over her NEET score of 166 marks, which was below the qualifying cut-off of 177 marks, she took the extreme step on Saturday evening, Livemint reported. Her family members said she had expected to score over 300 marks and were shocked at her result.
Discovery
Police register accidental death case
On Saturday, her father and brother were away in Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi darshan while her mother was at home.
When she noticed no movement from Ankita for a long time, she opened the door to her study room and found her hanging.
The police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the incident.
Note details
Ankita apologized to her family in suicide note
The police recovered a handwritten suicide note from Ankita's study room.
In the letter, she apologized to her family for not meeting their expectations and asked them not to blame themselves for her death.
"You gave me so much love, but I couldn't fulfill even one of your wishes," she reportedly wrote in the note.
She also requested her brother to take care of their parents.
Examination reforms
NEET reforms, examination stress debate
The incident comes amid a nationwide debate over examination reforms and the pressure students face.
Recently, student groups led by the Cockroach Janta Party had protested, demanding transparency and accountability in NEET's conduct.
The protests ended with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning, with the Centre assuring discussions on broader examination reforms.