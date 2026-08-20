NEET aspirant Suraj Subhash Shinde found hanging in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
India
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Suraj Subhash Shinde, from Vaijapur taluk, allegedly died by suicide in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
His family found him hanging in his study room after returning from a religious event, and he was declared dead at the hospital.
Shinde left apology note, police probe
Suraj allegedly left a note for his parents that read, "Sorry Aai and Appa... I will definitely become a doctor for you in the next life."
The death of the 19-year-old NEET aspirant has left residents of Khandala village shocked and mourning.
Police have registered an accidental death report and are looking into the case further.