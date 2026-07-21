NEET exam leak sparks alleged CJP stone-throwing at Jantar Mantar
India
Things got heated at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Tuesday when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, upset about the NEET exam paper leak, allegedly threw stones at police.
Officers quickly broke up the crowd and urged everyone to stay calm.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and order has been restored.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan step down
The CJP has been camped out since June six, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET controversy.
Just yesterday, protests near Parliament also saw tear gas and lathi charges from police.
With tensions high, security around Jantar Mantar is now extra tight as protesters push for more transparency in exams.