NEET-UG 2026 retest will be held on June 21

NEET-UG retest: Paper setters, moderators locked up to prevent leaks

By Snehil Singh 11:06 am Jun 08, 202611:06 am

What's the story

In a drastic move to ensure the security of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 retest, authorities have placed all personnel involved in setting, moderating and translating the examination paper under strict isolation. The "lockdown" will remain in force until the exam concludes on June 21. This decision comes after a paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of May's NEET-UG exam and raised concerns among over 22 lakh candidates.