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NEET-UG retest: Paper setters, moderators locked up to prevent leaks
NEET-UG 2026 retest will be held on June 21

NEET-UG retest: Paper setters, moderators locked up to prevent leaks

By Snehil Singh
Jun 08, 2026
11:06 am
What's the story

In a drastic move to ensure the security of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 retest, authorities have placed all personnel involved in setting, moderating and translating the examination paper under strict isolation. The "lockdown" will remain in force until the exam concludes on June 21. This decision comes after a paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of May's NEET-UG exam and raised concerns among over 22 lakh candidates.

Security overhaul

Complete overhaul of examination security architecture

The unprecedented measures are part of a complete overhaul of the examination security architecture. Officials said paper setters, moderators, translators and others involved in confidential stages of question paper development are now being housed at a secure facility under supervision. Mobile phones, laptops and personal communication devices have been restricted to ensure no leaks occur during this sensitive phase.

Exam details

Every stage of examination process under enhanced scrutiny

The NEET-UG retest will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00pm to 5:15pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Every stage of the examination process, including question paper preparation, translation, moderation, printing, packaging, storage and distribution, is now under enhanced scrutiny. The entire process has been compartmentalized so that no single individual or group has access to the complete operational chain.

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Transportation security

Authorities monitoring social media platforms, messaging applications

The movement of question papers has become a major focus area, with the government considering Indian Air Force aircraft for secure transportation across the country. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on social media platforms, messaging applications and online forums to detect fake question papers or misinformation campaigns related to the examination. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed officials to ensure every vulnerability from the earlier examination cycle is addressed comprehensively before this retest.

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