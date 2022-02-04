India

Centre postpones NEET-PG exam ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Written by Sagar Feb 04, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The deferment comes ahead of a key Supreme Court hearing on the issue.

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2022 examination by six to eight weeks, according to an official order. It was scheduled to be held on March 12. NEET-PG or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduation test is conducted for admissions to postgraduate medical courses across the country. The deferment comes ahead of a key Supreme Court hearing on the issue.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court was set to hear a plea seeking the postponement of the medical entrance examination on Friday.

The plea had been filed on January 25 by six medical students.

The students told the apex court they had been rendered ineligible for the exam as they were yet to complete their mandatory internships, which were delayed due to their COVID-19 duty.

Order Director of Health Services issues order

In an order issued on Thursday, the Director of Health Services said, "I am directed to say that lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG-2022 examination date...since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling." "Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/2022 (sic)."

Quote What did the petitioners say?

"The petitioners have mentioned that they were in COVID duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed," the lawyer for the petitioners told PTI. "They have submitted...they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in COVID duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG."

Issues Exam would have clashed with 2021 counseling

Many students had been objecting to the March 12 date for NEET-PG as it would have clashed with the ongoing NEET-PG 2021 counseling procedure. On January 7, the Supreme Court had ordered the resumption of NEET-PG 2021 counseling based on existing reservation criteria. The top court had said there was an "urgent need" to begin the admission process.