NEET PG 2026 admit cards live, download from nbe.edu.in
India
The admit cards for NEET PG 2026 are now live!
If you're appearing this year, just head to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in and log in with your user ID and password to download yours.
The exam is set for August 30, running from 9am to 12:30pm and it'll be held in computer-based mode.
NEET PG bring color admit card
Plan to reach your center by 7am
Doors close at 8:30am sharp.
Don't forget a color printout of your admit card; it's a must-have for entry.
The test features 180 MCQs in English based on the MBBS curriculum, with four marks for every right answer and minus one for each wrong one (no penalty if you skip).
Your admit card also has your center info and important instructions, so give it a careful read before exam day!